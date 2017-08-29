501.5
Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 1:50 pm 08/29/2017 01:50pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke confirms the former White House press secretary attended a meeting with Pope Francis on Sunday.

The audience was part of an annual meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network, which gathers lawmakers from across the world.

Vatican Radio posted photographs of the event on its Facebook page. One photo shows Spicer in the front row, taking photos of the Pope with his phone.

Spicer, who is Roman Catholic, had been left off a list of White House officials who had the chance to meet with Pope Francis in May when Trump visited the Vatican.

Spicer announced his resignation last month, but remains on the White House payroll through the end of August.

