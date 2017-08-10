501.5
Police union: Station’s sewage stench sickens some officers

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 6:38 am 08/10/2017 06:38am
LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A police union is filing a grievance over conditions at an Ohio police station, saying the stench of raw sewage made some officers feel ill.

Kyle Gelenius, head of the police union in Lorain, told the Morning Journal (http://bit.ly/2wvZsat ) on Wednesday that the smell was “consuming” the police department.

Mayor Chase Ritenauer says he was told the problem had been resolved by the building’s owner. Ritenauer noted that the building is old and other city government buildings have had maintenance problems as well. He said the budget makes it hard to find money for building improvements.

The city of about 64,000 is about 30 miles (about 48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

