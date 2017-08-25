501.5
Police: Armed, drunken man fatally shot by Florida officer

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 4:55 pm 08/25/2017 04:55pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man who witnesses said was intoxicated and in possession of a gun has been fatally shot by an officer in Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Ron Lendvay says an officer responded to calls from a sandwich shop on Friday afternoon where the suspect, identified only as a white male, had been before the shooting.

Lendvay says that when the officer arrived, the suspect reached for a gun in his pants, prompting the officer to fire. The officer was not injured.

Neither the victim nor the officer has been identified.

The shooting occurred after the owner of the shop called police to report an intoxicated man who was threatening to drive.

Moments later, the shop owner called police again to say the intoxicated man had a gun.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
