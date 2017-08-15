Police searched home of Minneapolis woman killed by officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.

Damond called for police assistance July 15 because she believed she had heard a sexual assault taking place in the alley. Mohamed Noor, one of the two responding officers, shot her. He has declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Hours later, police obtained a search warrant for Damond’s house and checked inside for blood, hair, guns, ammunition, knives, drugs or writings. They took nothing from the home. The Damond family attorney, Bob Bennett, says the search was appropriate.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira tells the Star Tribune there could have been clues in the house to explain what happened.

