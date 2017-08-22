501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Officer kills man…

Police: Officer kills man holding gun to woman’s head

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 4:44 pm 08/22/2017 04:44pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who authorities say was pointing a gun at a woman’s head.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that it happened Tuesday.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says officers responded to a residential call of an armed and possibly suicidal person and found the man holding the handgun to the woman’s head. Officials hadn’t immediately reviewed the officer’s body camera footage, but Capri says the officer appeared to have no choice but to shoot the armed man, based on witness statements.

State law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name or race of the officer or dead man.

No other injuries were reported.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

