Police: Man admits buying rifle likely used to kill officer

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 10:23 am 08/11/2017 10:23am
This undated photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Ian McCarthy, of Clinton, Mo., who was charged Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Clinton police officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop on Sunday. McCarthy was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8. Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatchers said he was taken into custody in Henry County, which includes the city of Clinton. (Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — Police records say a man who is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer admitted that he bought the rifle for the suspect and threw it in a creek after the shooting.

William Noble, of Clinton, was charged Thursday with felony tampering with evidence. He is accused of buying the rifle that investigators believe Ian McCarthy used in the killing of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael on Sunday.

A probable cause statement says Nobel told a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer that he bought the rifle at McCarthy’s request. He says he “panicked” Monday when he saw the rifle leaning against a doorway at his home.

According to the statement, Noble threw the weapon into a creek, from where it was retrieved Thursday.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
