501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Pence returning to Indiana…

Pence returning to Indiana for official portrait unveiling

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 1:15 am 08/11/2017 01:15am
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indiana, where he previously served as governor, to give a speech and attend the unveiling of his official state portrait.

Pence’s Air Force Two is scheduled to land in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

He will give the keynote address at a luncheon held by an Indianapolis anti-violence group, followed by the portrait ceremony at the Statehouse.

Pence will attend the unveiling with his wife, second lady Karen Pence, as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet.

The stop comes ahead of Pence’s five-day trip to Central and South America, which begins Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?