Pence on message, despite Trump’s troubles at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time and again, the vice president has defended President Donald Trump and downplayed his troubles, all while appearing mindful of the political perils of becoming a chief spokesman for the unpopular president.

While Mike Pence never fails to stand by his boss, he also does not repeat Trump’s more bombastic statements.

This careful positioning was on full display during Pence’s weeklong trip to Latin America.

The day after Trump sparred with reporters over assigning blame for violence at a white supremacist rally, White House aides were stunned, business allies were cutting public ties with the White House and Trump was out of sight.

But Pence was on message.

At a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Pence offered a robust defense of the president, while neither endorsing nor denouncing his words.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.