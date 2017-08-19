501.5
Pence on message, despite Trump’s troubles at home

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 3:06 pm 08/19/2017 03:06pm
In this Aug. 16, 2017 photo, Vice President Mike Pence takes part in a joint statement with the Chilean president at La Moneda government palace, in Santiago, Chile. The day after President Donald Trump sparred with reporters on live television over assigning blame for violence at a white supremacist rally, White House aides were stunned, advisers were whispering their frustrations, business allies were cutting public ties with the White House and Trump was out of sight. But Vice President Mike Pence was on message. At a press conference 5,000 miles away in Santiago, Chile, Pence offered a robust defense of the president, while neither endorsing nor denouncing his words. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time and again, the vice president has defended President Donald Trump and downplayed his troubles, all while appearing mindful of the political perils of becoming a chief spokesman for the unpopular president.

While Mike Pence never fails to stand by his boss, he also does not repeat Trump’s more bombastic statements.

This careful positioning was on full display during Pence’s weeklong trip to Latin America.

The day after Trump sparred with reporters over assigning blame for violence at a white supremacist rally, White House aides were stunned, business allies were cutting public ties with the White House and Trump was out of sight.

But Pence was on message.

At a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Pence offered a robust defense of the president, while neither endorsing nor denouncing his words.

