501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Oops? Trump retweets critic…

Oops? Trump retweets critic saying ‘he’s a fascist’

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 8:59 am 08/15/2017 08:59am
Share

Trump deleted his retweet after about five minutes, but not before the message sent to his 35 million followers racked up a big response.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying “he’s a fascist.”

Trump deleted his retweet Tuesday after about five minutes, but not before the message sent to his 35 million followers racked up a big response.

Trump seems to have been trying to draw attention to a Fox & Friends article on a possible presidential pardon for former Phoenix-area Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, who is facing a criminal contempt of court case involving immigration patrols.

A Twitter handle identified as “@MikeHolden42” tweeted to Trump “He’s a fascist, so not unusual.” The user suggested in subsequent tweets that he was calling Trump a facist, not Arpaio.

Trump retweeted the message to his massive following, triggering an avalanche of replies. @Mike Holden42 responded: “I’m announcing my retirement from Twitter. I’ll never top this RT.” He later updated his description on Twitter as “Officially Endorsed by the President of the United States.”

On Tuesday, Trump also retweeted and deleted a cartoon showing a train labeled “Trump” running over a man with “CNN” covering his face Monday morning.

The retweets come after a national uproar over race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. It took two days of public equivocation and internal White House debate before the president condemned white supremacist groups by name on Monday, declaring “racism is evil.”

Late Monday, Trump had retweeted Jack Posobiec, a conservative Trump supporter who used social media to draw attention to “pizzagate,” an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats harbor child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant.

Posobiec’s tweet read: “Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that?”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News Social Media News Tech News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Charlottesville clash
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Summer Binge Guide
Today in History: Aug. 15
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Lollapalooza 2017
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC