501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » National security aide Sebastian…

National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 12:21 am 08/26/2017 12:21am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day. White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another aide to President Donald Trump has left the White House.

National security aide Sebastian Gorka says he has resigned. For its part, the White House says Gorka didn’t resign but no longer works there.

An ally of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Gorka took a hard-line view on immigration and terrorism that led to discord inside and outside the White House.

Gorka was a former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website. He joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, but he operated outside of the National Security Council and his exact responsibilities were not clearly outlined.

The administration has seen a number of high-profile exits in recent months, including Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, and his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?