501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » NAACP monitoring Harvey to…

NAACP monitoring Harvey to ensure ‘equitable’ recovery

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 3:00 pm 08/29/2017 03:00pm
Share
NAACP President Derrick Johnson speaks at a National Press Club (NPC) Headliners luncheon in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, to discuss the future of the NAACP and their recently-issued travel advisory for Missouri. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — NAACP interim President Derrick Johnson says his organization will carefully monitor government assistance in Houston and other areas to ensure minority neighborhoods get adequate resources following Harvey’s destruction in the Gulf Coast.

Johnson says the NAACP’s goal will be “to ensure that resources directed from the federal government don’t skip neighborhoods.”

Johnson told the National Press Club Tuesday that he met with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier in the day. He says the NAACP has a responsibility to make sure “equity is at the table” during recovery efforts, noting that minority neighborhoods suffered disproportionately during Hurricane Katrina.

Johnson is the former president of the Mississippi State Conference NAACP. He says Katrina shows “it is critically important for the association to ensure that the recovery is equitable.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?