Museum display in western Michigan honors military dogs

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 10:54 am 08/25/2017 10:54am
This Aug. 24, 2017 photo shows the new 'War dog memorial' aboard the LST 393 in downtown Muskegon, Mich. The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to honor Cena, a 10-year-old black lab that received a hero's farewell last month before being euthanized. The cancer-stricken dog served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. (Joel Bissell//Muskegon Chronicle via AP)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A museum display in western Michigan is honoring military dogs.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports the exhibit is at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum and is housed at the WWII-era warship in Muskegon. Ron Morzfeld, museum manager, notes the dogs are military veterans and their “courage and sacrifice need to be honored and remembered.”

The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to honor Cena, a 10-year-old black lab that received a hero’s farewell last month before being euthanized. The cancer-stricken dog served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

A procession with Jeep convoys is planned before a funeral Saturday with military honors for Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in the southeastern Michigan community of South Lyon.

Information from: The Muskegon Chronicle, http://www.mlive.com/muskegon

