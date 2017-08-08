501.5
Mother of homeless man killed by police seeks $18 million

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:32 pm 08/08/2017 04:32pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of a homeless man who was fatally shot by Louisville police in an abandoned house has filed a lawsuit seeking $18 million in damages from the city and three officers.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday says the officers charged upstairs and shot 31-year-old William Young Jr. multiple times “without any provocation or justification” in February. The suit says Young was seeking shelter from the cold and officers knew he posed no threat.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

In the days after the shooting, police Chief Steve Conrad said Young charged at the officers while holding a skewer-like item. Conrad said Young struck one of the officers with the skewer and the officer shot himself in the hand as he fell.

