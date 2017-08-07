Military commanders get OK to shoot down drones over bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has sent new guidance to the armed services that lays out the military’s authority to disable or shoot down any drone that violates airspace restrictions over a U.S. base and is deemed a security risk.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says a classified policy was approved in July. On Friday, additional public information was sent to military bases around the country so officials can alert their communities about the restrictions and the actions the military can take.

Davis says the military has always had the authority to defend the bases and troops.

He says the new policy provides details about the actions the military can take to stop any threat, including incapacitating, destroying or seizing a drone that is flown over a base.

