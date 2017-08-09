501.5
Michigan student gets $42K in alleged racial post settlement

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:50 am 08/09/2017 09:50am
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan Technological University student has been awarded more than $42,000 compensation after agreeing to settle his lawsuit against the school over an alleged internet threat against black people.

Matthew Schultz filed an agreement to settle the case in June, but terms weren’t disclosed. MLive.com reports Wednesday a copy of the agreement obtained using the Freedom of Information Act says Schultz got a refund of about $27,800 he paid to the university and $14,500 for “other expenses.”

The former third-year engineering student also had his disciplinary record cleared by the school. University spokeswoman Jennifer Donovan says in a statement that he won’t return to the university.

Schultz said the November 2015 post wasn’t a threat. Criminal charges were dropped against Schultz, who is from the Michigan city of Norway.

