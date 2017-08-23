501.5
Man in standoff at Florida airport sentenced to 10 months

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:43 am 08/23/2017 04:43am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who pointed a fake gun at police at a Florida airport, urging officers to kill him, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Court documents show that Michael Pettigrew was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Pettigrew was arrested in May after a three-hour standoff at Orlando International Airport ended peacefully with his arrest. Minutes before arriving at the airport, Pettigrew had texted a friend that he wanted to be killed by police officers.

Part of the airport was temporarily evacuated and traffic going into the airport was halted for a short time during the standoff.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
