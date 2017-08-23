501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Lawyer no longer wants…

Lawyer no longer wants new mental exam for bomb plot suspect

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 3:24 pm 08/23/2017 03:24pm
Share
FILE - This file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jerry Drake Varnell, of Sayre, Okla., who was arrested Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. Defense attorney Terri Coulter has withdrawn her request for a mental examination of Varnell. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of trying to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank has asked a federal judge to withdraw her request for a mental examination of the suspect.

Defense attorney Terri Coulter filed a motion Wednesday that says 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell has already been examined by an independent psychologist who found that Varnell is competent to be tried on a federal charge. Coulter’s court filing says no additional psychological testing is needed at this time.

Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. His family says he’s a paranoid schizophrenic who has been in numerous mental hospitals since he was 16 years old.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

The District's screwy road signs

See the signs around the District that may have drivers — and even pedestrians — scratching their heads.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?