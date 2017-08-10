Lawyer for family of teen shot by Ark. cops will investigate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a black teenager shot by police outside an emergency youth shelter in eastern Arkansas says her office is conducting its own investigation after a state prosecutor said officers were justified in using deadly force against the teen and won’t be charged.

Attorney Kim Cole says her office was reviewing the body camera footage Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington released that shows 16-year-old Aries Clark was holding and raising what appeared to be a pistol on July 25 outside East Arkansas Youth Services in Marion. Ellington announced Wednesday that Marion police officers Wesley Smith and Brannon Hinkle won’t face charges in Clark’s death.

Ellington wrote that the officers “begged” and “cajoled” Clark to drop the gun and fired after he raised it toward police.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.