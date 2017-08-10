501.5
Lawyer for family of teen shot by Ark. cops will investigate

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 1:11 am 08/10/2017 01:11am
In this image from a July 25, 2017 police body camera video released by District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Aries Clark, 16, raises a black BB gun that looked like a handgun at officers before he was shot in Marion, Ark. Two eastern Arkansas police officers won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a black teenager outside an emergency youth shelter, a prosecutor said Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (District Prosecuting Attorney's Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a black teenager shot by police outside an emergency youth shelter in eastern Arkansas says her office is conducting its own investigation after a state prosecutor said officers were justified in using deadly force against the teen and won’t be charged.

Attorney Kim Cole says her office was reviewing the body camera footage Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington released that shows 16-year-old Aries Clark was holding and raising what appeared to be a pistol on July 25 outside East Arkansas Youth Services in Marion. Ellington announced Wednesday that Marion police officers Wesley Smith and Brannon Hinkle won’t face charges in Clark’s death.

Ellington wrote that the officers “begged” and “cajoled” Clark to drop the gun and fired after he raised it toward police.

