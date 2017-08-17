501.5
Judge resigns after calling counter-protesters ‘snowflakes’

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:04 pm 08/17/2017 12:04pm
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has resigned after being suspended for commenting online that opponents of Confederate monuments are “snowflakes” and “nut cases.”

Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge Jim Hinkle was suspended Tuesday while the court’s chief judge, Kristina Hammer Blum, considered what action to take. Multiple news outlets now report that Blum said in a statement Wednesday evening that Hinkle had resigned.

The violence during a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally by white nationalists last weekend has stoked calls to remove Confederate statues in other parts of the South.

Hinkle wrote about the controversy on his Facebook page Saturday, saying: “It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. … Get over it and move on.” A follow-up post Tuesday complained of “the nut cases tearing down monuments.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
