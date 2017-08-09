501.5
Houston police nix use of fast-food numbers at crime scenes

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:10 pm 08/09/2017 04:10pm
A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON (AP) — Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to highlight evidence at crime scenes.

Officers are not allowed to use the distinctive orange-colored, tent-shaped numbers Whataburger customers receive so that orders can be brought to their tables.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says there were concerns use of the markers amounted to a police endorsement of Whataburger.

She says the action was taken following the shooting death in March of a young woman. Officers who were waiting on crime-scene investigators wanted to mark bullet casings and other evidence and borrowed the order numbers from a nearby Whataburger.

Photos of the markers received online attention, as Whataburger is a popular Texas destination, similar to In-N-Out Burger in California.

