Harvey tests political opposites in Texas’ Abbott, Turner

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 2:55 am 08/31/2017 02:55am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Harvey’s devastation is testing two Texas leaders whose personal styles are as divergent as their politics.

Houston Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner is a former state lawmaker who made a career of impassioned defenses of usually doomed liberal legislation. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sets his conservative state’s agenda using a lawyerly demeanor.

The two have already clashed over conflicting instructions on whether to evacuate Houston ahead of Harvey’s deadly floods, and there could be more tension coming.

It underscores the rift between Texas’ big cities, which are almost all Democrat-run, and its Legislature and all Republican statewide offices.

Still, Turner and Abbott will have to work together, along with the Trump administration, to recover from the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history — despite deep ideological differences.

