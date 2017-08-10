501.5
Grand jury indicts veteran in Tulsa recruiting office bomb

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 3:01 pm 08/10/2017 03:01pm
FILE - This July 11, 2017, file photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office shows Benjamin Don Roden, an ex-Air Force airman who is accused of setting off a pipe bomb July 10 outside at an Air Force recruiting center in suburban Tulsa, Okla., was indicted by a federal grand jury. The seven-count indictment charges include malicious damage to federal property by use of an explosive and possession of unregistered destructive devices. (Tulsa County Sheriffs Office via AP, File)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former Air Force senior airman accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports 28-year-old Benjamin Roden now faces a seven-count federal indictment in the July 10 bombing in suburban Tulsa. Charges against Roden include malicious damage to federal property by use of an explosive and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

Court records describe Roden as a disgruntled U.S. veteran who “hated the military.”

Roden has been detained since his July 11 arrest. A judge ordered Roden to undergo a mental evaluation in July after defense attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defense.

A mental competency hearing for Roden is scheduled for Aug. 29.

