Governor expects disciplinary action after prison incidents

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he expects disciplinary action will be taken after two recent disturbances at a maximum security prison, including an incident where several inmates held three officers after snatching their keys and a Taser.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday it appeared that policies weren’t followed in the incidents that occurred in recent weeks at the Tucker Maximum Security Unit, which is located about 30 miles south of Little Rock.

On Monday, several inmates held three officers in an area of the prison for three hours before releasing them and surrendering. At the same prison last month, a guard fired three warning shots into the air after two guards and an inmate were attacked.

Hutchinson issued the Friday statement after meeting with Correction Department Director Wendy Kelley about the incidents.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.