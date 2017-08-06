501.5
Georgia law school starting legal clinic for veterans

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 9:46 am 08/06/2017 09:46am
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia university’s law school is creating a legal clinic focused on military veterans.

Officials at the University of Georgia School of Law say the clinic is funded by a donation from alumnus James Butler.

According to a school statement, Butler wanted to honor his father, who was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy.

The statement says the clinic will put a special emphasis on veterans’ claims that have been denied or deferred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Law students will staff the clinic, overseen by a professional director.

The clinic is scheduled to begin operating next summer and will be based on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens.

