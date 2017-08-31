501.5
Former VA worker convicted of sexual battery of patients

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:42 am 08/31/2017 09:42am
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former physician assistant at a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Kansas has been convicted of sex crimes against four patients.

Jurors found 66-year-old Mark Wisner guilty Wednesday of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery. Prosecutors alleged he performed unnecessary and improper genital examinations from 2012 to 2014 while working at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Wisner agreed in a consent order that he violated the law by having inappropriate sexual contact with patients and overprescribing medication. He faces at least a dozen lawsuits, with some former VA patients seeking $3 million in damages.

