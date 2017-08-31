501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Florida governor wins dispute…

Florida governor wins dispute over death penalty cases

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 11:53 am 08/31/2017 11:53am
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court says Republican Gov. Rick Scott has the power to reassign murder cases from a prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty.

The court ruled 5-2 Thursday that Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala showed a misunderstanding of Florida law by not considering use of the death penalty on a case-by-case basis.

Scott has taken more than 25 murder cases from Ayala and reassigned them to a neighboring prosecutor after she said in March that her office would no longer seek the death penalty. Scott and others were outraged that she wouldn’t consider the death penalty against Markeith Loyd in the slayings of an Orlando police lieutenant and Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Ayala challenged Scott’s decision, saying nothing in Florida law requires her to seek the death penalty.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?