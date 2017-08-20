501.5
Fla. zoo is latest charity to move gala from Trump resort

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 12:19 pm 08/20/2017 12:19pm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based zoo and conservation society has decided not to hold its annual gala at President Trump’s Florida resort.

The decision announced Sunday by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is the latest by a charity to move fundraisers from the Mar-a-Lago resort since Trump made comments about white nationalists last week.

The Cleveland Clinic, the American Cancer Society and the American Friends of Magen David Adom have said they decided not to hold fundraisers at the Palm Beach, Florida-based resort.

The president has drawn widespread and bipartisan criticism for his comments insisting that “both sides” were to blame for violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The zoo said in a statement it didn’t want “distractions” to deter from its mission and culture.

