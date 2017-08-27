501.5
First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama’s playbook

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 8:03 am 08/27/2017 08:03am
FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive for a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. As President Donald Trump’s administration alters some parts of the former first lady’s legacy, Mrs. Trump is keeping other parts of it alive, from public policy to high fashion to family ties. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With her bare arms and belted waist, White House vegetable garden and parents in the residence, Melania Trump appears to be borrowing from Michelle Obama’s playbook.

Mrs. Trump is keeping alive some of the former first lady’s legacy even as President Donald Trump’s administration alters parts of it.

Mrs. Trump hardly ever wore sleeveless or belts during the presidential campaign, but has been wearing them a lot lately. Mrs. Obama popularized both looks.

She has kept Mrs. Obama’s vegetable garden, and has shown interest in women’s empowerment, military families and children’s issues. Mrs. Obama championed those issues.

In September, Mrs. Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games. The Obama White House supported the Olympics-style competition for wounded military personnel created by Britain’s Prince Harry.

