Family: Autopsy shows Indianapolis police shot man 4 times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a black man who was killed by Indianapolis police says an autopsy shows he was shot in the back four times.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers fatally shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey on June 29, the Indianapolis Star reported .

Authorities said Bailey and his passenger, 26-year-old Shiwanda Ward, had been pulled over for a traffic stop when Bailey suddenly drove off. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Ward wasn’t injured.

The family said nearly a dozen bullets hit the car. Dominic Dorsey, president of social justice advocacy organization DONT SLEEP, said photos of the vehicle show the back windows were shattered and that there are bullet holes in the car’s trunk.

The police department declined to comment on the details of the shooting because the investigation is ongoing.

“Aaron Bailey’s death continues to be a tragic incident for our community and our department,” the department said in a statement. “IMPD is committed to being as transparent as the law allows, and upon completion of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Marion County prosecutor’s office, we are prepared to move expeditiously with our own internal review.”

The shooting is being investigated by the police department, the Marion County prosecutor’s office and the FBI. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The prosecutor’s office said they received the coroner’s report of Bailey’s death this week and are continuing to pursue the investigation.

A warrant had recently been issued for Bailey’s arrest because he violated the terms of his release for a pending theft case.

Bailey’s death is this year’s first fatal police shooting in the city. There were three fatal police shootings in 2016, eight in 2015 and four in 2014, according to the police department.

