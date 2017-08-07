501.5
Eastern Missouri officer shot and killed during traffic stop

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 7:14 am 08/07/2017 07:14am
CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed an eastern Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told KSHB-TV that Clinton Officer Gary Michael died late Sunday after stopping a driver near Clinton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Lowe says the driver of a Dodge Nitro got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting. He says the 37-year-old Michael returned fire but that the suspect got back into the car and drove off before crashing two blocks away.

Tactical teams have cordoned off the area around the crash and are searching for the suspect Monday.

No further details have been released.

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com

