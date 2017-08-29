501.5
Deputy shoots, kills man who shot him after chase

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 4:58 pm 08/29/2017 04:58pm
SIMSBORO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who had just shot him after a short chase.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office tells media that the deputy’s bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet. State police spokesman Louisiana State Trooper Michael Reichardt (RIKE-hart) says the deputy was injured, but it’s not life-threatening.

The chase began with an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 20 and ended in front of Simsboro High School, where the shootings occurred Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

Reichardt said the dead man’s car had out-of-state tags, but he does not know where the man is from. He says he cannot release the name because his family has not been notified.

Simsboro is off I-20 about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Shreveport.

