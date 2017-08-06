501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Deputy AG: Prosecutors don't…

Deputy AG: Prosecutors don’t intend to go after reporters

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 10:12 am 08/06/2017 10:12am
Share
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, attend a briefing at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, on leaks of classified material threatening national security, one week after President Donald Trump complained that Sessions was weak on preventing such disclosures. (AP Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official says prosecutors don’t intend to go after reporters for doing their jobs but could try more forcefully to get them to reveal their sources.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke to “Fox News Sunday” after officials pledged to clamp down on government leaks they believe undermine American security. Rosenstein says: “we’re after the leaker, not the journalist. We’re after people who are committing crimes.”

But he left open the possibility that reporters could be investigated for breaking other, unspecified laws.

Rosenstein declined to comment Friday when asked whether prosecutors would seek to jail journalists.

He reiterated Sunday that officials are reviewing guidelines that make it difficult for prosecutors to subpoena journalists about their sources. He says some of the “procedural hurdles” may be delaying leak investigations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?