501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Denver passes immigrant protections…

Denver passes immigrant protections amid White House threats

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 2:38 am 08/29/2017 02:38am
Share

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s City Council has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting immigrants amid White House threats to revoke federal money from so-called sanctuary cities — but the effort falls short of legal challenges to those threats by Chicago, San Francisco and other cities.

Denver’s ordinance, which passed Monday on a 10-0 vote, largely sets into law what is current practice. It’s designed to reassure the city’s immigrants while not formally declaring Colorado’s capital a sanctuary city.

President Donald Trump has made it a top priority to revoke federal dollars from so-called sanctuary cities, broadly defined as places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Trump says he believes such cities and counties are providing a haven for criminal activity.

Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit targeting new conditions for the federal aid. Lawsuits over constitutional concerns also have been filed in San Francisco, Seattle and other cities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?