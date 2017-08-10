501.5
Court revives defamation suit against ex-district attorney

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 9:20 am 08/10/2017 09:20am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A three-judge appeals court panel has unanimously reinstated a defamation lawsuit against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane by a former state prosecutor, a former state police commissioner and three other former officials.

Former state prosecutor Frank Fina, former State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan and the others contend Kane released information about pornographic videos and images in their state email accounts to tarnish their reputations because they had criticized her publicly.

A federal judge threw out the lawsuit, saying any comments Kane made weren’t damaging or threatening enough to warrant litigation.

But Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2urYxKV ) reports the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday found there’s enough evidence to suggest Kane intended to muzzle the plaintiffs.

The attorney general’s office, which is defending Kane, says it’s reviewing the opinion.

