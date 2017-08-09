501.5
Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe'

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:07 pm
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia say a drunken driver pulled into a police station, telling officers he wanted to be in a safe place.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2wuQ9Yi ) officers saw a car pull into the police station’s parking lot around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The station wagon then veered into an exit lane, ran over some grass and motored along a sidewalk before parking in a spot designated for squad cars.

He says an officer ran out of the station and found 44-year-old Sean McCullough, of Havertown, “totally ossified.”

Police say he was too drunk to take a field sobriety test and told the officer he came to the station because he wanted to be in a safe place.

McCullough is charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

No attorney information or home phone listing is available for McCullough.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

