Confederate monuments not limited to the Old South

Confederate monuments aren’t just located in parks and cemeteries in the states of the Old South. Most of the 11 Southern states that seceded prior to and during the Civil War have rebel monuments on or near the grounds of their state Capitol buildings.

In Montgomery, Alabama, where the Confederacy was formed in 1861, statues, plaques and monuments dot the Capitol grounds. A statue erected in memory of the mothers, daughters and wives of Confederate soldiers stands outside the Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. A stone column topped by a Confederate statue looms stands outside the Capitol in Austin, Texas.

Confederate symbolism has been an issue across the region since 2015, when Dylann Roof fatally shot nine black people in a historic church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof was an avowed white supremacist who had posed for photos holding the Confederate battle flag.

That same year, then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley successfully led calls to bring down a Confederate flag that had flown on Statehouse grounds for 54 years.

The push to remove monuments has intensified since violent clashes at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend that left a woman dead. The white nationalists who staged the rally were protesting the city’s decision to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

