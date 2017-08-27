501.5
Confederate monument to unknown soldiers unveiled in Alabama

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017
BRANTLEY, Ala. (AP) — A monument called “Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers” has been unveiled in southern Alabama.

Security was tight as several hundred people attended the ceremony Sunday in Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Crenshaw County, Alabama, 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Montgomery.

The monument is surrounded by a black metal fence and flanked by two other monuments. As a red cloth was pulled to reveal it, five cannons were fired.

Confederate flags were flown throughout the park and several attendants were dressed in Confederate garb.

The Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans attended the ceremony, along with re-enactors dressed in period clothing.

David Coggins is the memorial park’s owner and developer. He says the groups aren’t white nationalists or racists, but are acknowledging their heritage and honoring Confederate soldiers everywhere.

