Citizens review board resumes hearing in police shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A citizens review board is hearing more testimony on a North Carolina police force’s decision that the shooting of black man by a police officer was justified.

The board listened to about eight hours of testimony behind closed doors Tuesday in the September 2016 shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. More testimony is scheduled for Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting by Officer Brentley Vinson was justified and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said no charges would be filed.

But the review board announced in June that it found a potential error in the department’s decision. It didn’t say publicly what the error might have been, but its initial finding resulted in the second hearing in the case.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.