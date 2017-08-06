501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Chicago to file federal…

Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 8:39 pm 08/06/2017 08:39pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

Emanuel said Sunday that Chicago won’t “be blackmailed” into changing its values as a welcoming city. The lawsuit will be filed Monday.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities. City officials allege they’re unconstitutional.

Chicago received about $2.3 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

Chicago is being helped by two outside law firms on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials have threatened to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don’t comply with federal laws.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?