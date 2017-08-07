501.5
Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 8:45 am 08/07/2017 08:45am
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities, Emanuel announced Sunday, Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will continue fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

The federal lawsuit is expected to be filed Monday. A day earlier Emanuel said Chicago won’t “be blackmailed” into changing its values as a welcoming city.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities, which they allege are unconstitutional.

Chicago received over $2 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

Two law firms are helping Chicago with the case on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials threatened to withhold funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don’t comply with federal laws.

