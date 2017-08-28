501.5
Bringing pot to Burning Man? It’s still illegal on US land

August 28, 2017
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has legalized recreational marijuana, but it’s still not OK for tens of thousands of Burning Man fans to light up this year.

Festival spokeswoman Megan Miller tells the Reno Gazette-Journal (http://on.rgj.com/2vy38b7 ) that smoking pot is still illegal at the annual festival in the Black Rock desert about 540 miles (869 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

The event, which began Sunday, is on federal public land, and both medical and recreational marijuana are illegal under federal law.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says a pot possession arrest can result in a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. But federal agents made no arrests for any crimes last year at Burning Man, or the year before.

Meanwhile, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen tells the newspaper his deputies will follow state law letting people possess up to one 1 ounce (28 grams) of pot. Voters in the state passed a marijuana legalization measure in 2016.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

