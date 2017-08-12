Booming Texas cities feeling stunted by governor’s agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ big cities are booming like few places in the U.S., and mayors say Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is doing damage by trying to rein them in.

Leaders of Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston and Dallas, headed into the final weekend of a special legislative session Saturday trying to stop bills aimed at curbing municipal authority. One would require voter approval for raising local taxes above a certain threshold.

Similar power struggles between cities and states are playing out across the U.S. as GOP governors take aim at liberal urban areas where Democrats wield most influence.

In Texas, one bill opposed by cities that appears all but dead is North Carolina-style bathroom restrictions on transgender people. The measure was sidelined for the second time this year by moderate House Republicans.

