501.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Booming Texas cities feeling…

Booming Texas cities feeling stunted by governor’s agenda

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 8:58 am 08/12/2017 08:58am
Share
FILE - In this July 14, 2017 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at an event where he announced his bid for re-election in San Antonio. Texas has four of the biggest cities in the U.S. and all have united against a shared opponent: Abbott, who is staking his political power on whether he can pass a “bathroom bill,” tax limits and other measures this summer that would choke away local control in places controlled by Democrats. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ big cities are booming like few places in the U.S., and mayors say Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is doing damage by trying to rein them in.

Leaders of Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston and Dallas, headed into the final weekend of a special legislative session Saturday trying to stop bills aimed at curbing municipal authority. One would require voter approval for raising local taxes above a certain threshold.

Similar power struggles between cities and states are playing out across the U.S. as GOP governors take aim at liberal urban areas where Democrats wield most influence.

In Texas, one bill opposed by cities that appears all but dead is North Carolina-style bathroom restrictions on transgender people. The measure was sidelined for the second time this year by moderate House Republicans.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?