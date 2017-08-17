Attorneys for Pulse shooter’s wife fighting sanctions

501.5
By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 4:07 am 08/17/2017 04:07am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys representing the wife of the Florida night club shooter could face sanctions by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron on Thursday is asking Noor Salman’s attorneys if they violated court rules on the disclosure of information about an expert witness. It’s unclear what the exact problem is since the judge sealed another order outlining the details.

Salman has entered a plea of not guilty on charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting her deceased husband, Omar Mateen. Mateen opened fire inside Pulse nightclub in June 2016, leaving 49 dead in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen was killed at the end of the three-hour standoff at the gay club.

Salman’s trial is set for next March in Orlando.

