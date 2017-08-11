501.5
Army: Exhumed remains don’t match 19th century Indian child

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 7:28 pm 08/11/2017 07:28pm
FILE – In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Yufna Soldier Wolf, center, of the Northern Arapaho, with tribal elders, Mark Soldier Wolf, left, and Crawford White Sr., right, holds pictures of the three Arapaho children buried at the Carlisle Indian School, now the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., during a meeting to begin negotiations to repatriate remains of the 10 children on the Rosebud Reservation in Rosebud, S.D. Experts made final preparations Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, to exhume bodies of three Native American children named Little Plume, Horse and Little Chief who died about 135 years ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania, and return the bodies to Wyoming. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say remains unearthed at a Pennsylvania Army base don’t match the Native American child thought to have been buried there after dying at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the 19th century.

The U.S. Army said Friday the grave thought to contain 10-year-old Little Plume, also called Hayes Vanderbilt Friday, doesn’t match his age, and in fact contains two sets of unidentified remains.

The remains of 15-year-old Little Chief, also known as Dickens Nor, and 14-year-old Horse, also called Horace Washington, do match and will be returned to a Northern Arapaho delegation Monday. They’ll be reburied in Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation.

The grave with Little Plume’s headstone contains remains from a teenage male and another person of undetermined age or sex. They’ll be reinterred at the site.

