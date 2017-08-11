Army: Exhumed remains don’t match 19th century Indian child

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say remains unearthed at a Pennsylvania Army base don’t match the Native American child thought to have been buried there after dying at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the 19th century.

The U.S. Army said Friday the grave thought to contain 10-year-old Little Plume, also called Hayes Vanderbilt Friday, doesn’t match his age, and in fact contains two sets of unidentified remains.

The remains of 15-year-old Little Chief, also known as Dickens Nor, and 14-year-old Horse, also called Horace Washington, do match and will be returned to a Northern Arapaho delegation Monday. They’ll be reburied in Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation.

The grave with Little Plume’s headstone contains remains from a teenage male and another person of undetermined age or sex. They’ll be reinterred at the site.

