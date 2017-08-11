APNewsBreak: LA sheriff knowingly gave false assault stats

501.5
By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 4:09 pm 08/11/2017 04:09pm
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2012, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies inspect a cell block at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles. The largest sheriff's department in the U.S. uses unsound methods to compile data about violence in Los Angeles County jails and provided inaccurate statistics about jailhouse assaults to news organizations and its oversight agency, according to a report released Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest sheriff’s department in the U.S. still cannot say how many assaults happened within its jails in 2016.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department says it is working to figure out the correct figure after the county’s inspector general found the department had unsound methods for calculating jail violence.

The agency also had statistics showing there were more assaults in the county’s jails last year when officials provided The Associated Press with figures showing fewer jailhouse attacks.

The sheriff’s department provided statistics to the AP in late April showing 3,487 inmate-on-inmate assaults in the county jails in 2016.

But sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida concedes department officials knew days earlier that there were at least 3,500 assaults in the same time period.

The same month, officials told their watchdog agency there were 3,716 assaults among inmates in 2016.

