AP Top Political News at 11:09 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 12:00 am 08/10/2017 12:00am
Trump escalates feud with Senate GOP leader over health care

Frustrated with White House, McCain unveils Afghan strategy

Analysis: Trump throws his own North Korea strategy a curve

The Trump administration’s mixed messages on North Korea

Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018

Hearing loss of US diplomats in Cuba blamed on covert device

Trump administration urged to avoid salmon protection rules

AP Interview: DeVos says she didn’t decry racism enough

Guam’s residents concerned but have faith in US military

FBI agents searched former Trump campaign chair’s home

