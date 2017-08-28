501.5
AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 12:00 am 08/28/2017 12:00am
APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law

Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police

Trump meets and tweets as Texas gov praises Harvey response

Tillerson says Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on racial violence

First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama’s playbook

Biden says Trump ’emboldened white supremacists’

Trump says Canada, Mexico being “very difficult” on NAFTA

With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

NRA’s video message to ‘elites’: ‘We’re coming for you’

Can computers enhance the work of teachers? The debate is on

