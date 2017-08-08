501.5
AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:00 am 08/08/2017 12:00am
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire

US scientists contradict Trump’s climate claims

Science report: Who gets hotter, wetter with climate change

The Latest: Australia dubs North Korea reckless, provocative

Democrats launch new group aimed at Republican strongholds

GOP insurgents claim Trump mantle, spell trouble for party

APNewsBreak: Dems seek federal payments to Trump business

Trump endorses Strange in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

Special counsel Mueller discloses finances, law firm clients

Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ parallels North Korean rhetoric

