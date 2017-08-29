501.5
AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 12:00 am 08/29/2017 12:00am
Trump eagerly confronts tricky politics of natural disasters

Trump defends decision to pardon Arizona’s Arpaio

Trump clears way for local police to obtain military gear

Trump declines to say Russia is a security threat

Already-pardoned Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction

Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas

Gov’t report: 28.1M in US lack health coverage

FEMA chief Long a veteran of gov’t disaster response

Lawyer says Trump Tower in Russia considered during campaign

Tillerson to abolish most special envoys, including climate

Government News Latest News
Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

