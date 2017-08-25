AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:00 am 08/25/2017 12:00am
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’

Trump, former top spy trade verbal barbs

US to limit visas from 4 nations that won’t take deportees

Jeff Flake wants details of Trump’s call for border wall

Bay area leaders strive to protect speech, prevent violence

Md. judges put redistricting map dispute on hold

US: At least 16 Americans affected by health attacks in Cuba

Court orders web host to provide records on anti-Trump site

Facing big fights, Kelly seeks to restore White House order

Trump confuses ‘t-o’ and ‘t-o-o’ during Thursday tweet storm

